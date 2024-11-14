2024 awards: You have an extra week to send us your submissions!

Submissions for the latest edition of Infrastructure Investor’s annual awards are coming in at a healthy clip but we know that many of you are needing a bit more time to gather your materials.

With that in mind, we are extending our submissions deadline until 1130pm (PT) November 22nd. You can send us your submissions by clicking HERE. As usual, we’ve also put together some handy guidelines, which you can download HERE.

As mentioned previously, this year, we’ve made some significant changes to Infrastructure Investor’s annual awards.

Now in its 16th edition, the Infrastructure Investor Awards have been a staple of the infrastructure industry’s calendar as a time to celebrate the best in class across firms, funds, deals, exits and more. Since commencing our awards programmes, we have applied a consistent methodology: we, the editorial team of Infrastructure Investor, used our market knowledge and expert judgment to craft shortlists for each category; you, the industry, then voted on those lists to determine the winners.

Times have changed. Our awards have expanded considerably in their breadth, depth and market visibility. That is in no small part a reflection of the fact the private markets industry itself is now much larger, and its landscape more complex to navigate, as readers no doubt know first-hand. At the same time, ongoing concentration has widened the gulf between marquee brand names and other market participants.

For those reasons, we have decided to discontinue the voting system. It was built for a simpler age and now is vulnerable to producing outcomes shaped as much by contenders’ popularity as their claims to excellence. In short, it no longer suits the world we’re in. It is within this context that we have decided to implement a new process for our Annual Awards.

Firstly, we have reduced the number of awards categories to celebrate achievements that can be said to truly matter to the market at large. Secondly, the winners in each category will now be decided by the same judging panel of Infrastructure Investor editors who previously focused on producing the shortlists, augmented by senior editorial staff from other asset classes (see full list below).

The submissions process will remain unchanged: readers can submit nominations for all open categories via a dedicated portal HERE. The judges will work through these, verify the information provided with market sources and draw on their own insight into who the standout performers were in the year just gone.

The winners and runners up will be announced in Q1 2025, as well as appearing in the March Annual Review.

Meet the judges

Bruno Alves – Infrastructure Investor‘s Senior Editor has been covering the infra market since 2008. He joined PEI in late 2009 and became Senior Editor of II in 2015.

Kalliope Gourntis – Infrastructure Investor‘s Deputy Editor has been covering the infra market since she joined PEI in mid-2013, becoming an editor in early 2018.

Zak Bentley – Zak joined PEI in 2016, covering the EMEA market out of London until he relocated to New York and became Infrastructure Investor‘s Americas Editor in early 2022.

Daniel Kemp – Based in Sydney, Australia, Daniel joined PEI in early 2018, becoming Infrastructure Investor’s APAC Editor in early 2022.

Nathalie Tidman – Nathalie is the Editor of Infrastructure Investor Deals (launching soon). She has over six years of experience covering the industry via stints at Infralogic and Inspiratia.

Philip Borel – PEI Group’s Editorial Director has been with the company since 2001, leading its global editorial, research and analytics team.

Andy Thomson – A PEI veteran who joined in 2003, Andy is currently the Senior Editor of Private Debt Investor. He was also a Senior Editor of Infrastructure Investor for several years.

Toby Mitchenall – Toby first joined PEI in summer 2008 and is currently Senior Editor, ESG and Sustainability. He has also served as Senior Editor, Private Equity.