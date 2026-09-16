Asset class boundaries continue to blur, but does it matter?
Cbus and Rest told the PEI Investor Council in Melbourne that they increasingly assess opportunities across integrated teams, with the old asset class siloes falling away.
Cbus and Rest told the PEI Investor Council in Melbourne that they increasingly assess opportunities across integrated teams, with the old asset class siloes falling away.
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