Asterion hits €1.5bn first close for Fund III – exclusive
The close puts the Spanish manager roughly at the halfway mark after five months in market, as it lands its first airports deal.
The close puts the Spanish manager roughly at the halfway mark after five months in market, as it lands its first airports deal.
