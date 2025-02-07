FCERA reveals infrastructure pacing plan
Fresno County Employees’ Retirement Association to launch its non-core/real assets programme with commitments of $120m in fiscal year 2025.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Fresno County Employees’ Retirement Association to launch its non-core/real assets programme with commitments of $120m in fiscal year 2025.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination