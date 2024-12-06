India’s NIIF to launch second Master Fund
National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will look to build on its pool of institutional investors and add LPs in Europe and the US for Master Fund II.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will look to build on its pool of institutional investors and add LPs in Europe and the US for Master Fund II.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination