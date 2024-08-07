Taking the Pareto Principle to the energy transition
There's no reason why the 80-20 rule shouldn't apply to the energy transition, and those interesting 20% may be found far from home.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
There's no reason why the 80-20 rule shouldn't apply to the energy transition, and those interesting 20% may be found far from home.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination