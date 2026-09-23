The real assets convergence doesn’t travel well beyond hybrid assets
Investors want access to a broader opportunity set. They also want to preserve the characteristics that make infra and real estate unique. At some point, those ambitions collide.
Investors want access to a broader opportunity set. They also want to preserve the characteristics that make infra and real estate unique. At some point, those ambitions collide.
Value-add strategies gain momentum as debt strengthens and secondaries activity reshapes market
15 September 2026 · 4 mins read
How dislocation in renewables is creating opportunities for high-yield investors
4 September 2026 · 7 mins read