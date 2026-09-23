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The real assets convergence doesn’t travel well beyond hybrid assets

Investors want access to a broader opportunity set. They also want to preserve the characteristics that make infra and real estate unique. At some point, those ambitions collide.

ByBruno Alves
10 hours ago4 mins read

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