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Fundraising

Antin launches continuation vehicle for Norwegian aquaculture firm

The fund aims to capitalise on surging investor interest in infra CVs and strong tailwinds in the aquaculture market to support the global expansion of wellboat company Sølvtrans.

BySiqalane Taho
6 hours ago4 mins read

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