Antin launches continuation vehicle for Norwegian aquaculture firm
The fund aims to capitalise on surging investor interest in infra CVs and strong tailwinds in the aquaculture market to support the global expansion of wellboat company Sølvtrans.
The fund aims to capitalise on surging investor interest in infra CVs and strong tailwinds in the aquaculture market to support the global expansion of wellboat company Sølvtrans.
BNPP AM Alts raises €1.2bn for second European junior debt strategy – exclusive
7 September 2026 · 2 mins read