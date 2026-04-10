APG infra head Jan-Willem Ruisbroek to step down – exclusive
He will depart on 1 July for a career break after nearly 20 years at the €638bn Dutch pension fund giant.
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He will depart on 1 July for a career break after nearly 20 years at the €638bn Dutch pension fund giant.
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