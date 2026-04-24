Basalt hits $1.5bn first close for fifth infra fund – exclusive
The fund has already reached the halfway point of its $3 billion target, approximately eight months after launch.
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The fund has already reached the halfway point of its $3 billion target, approximately eight months after launch.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
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