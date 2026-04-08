CEFC ‘recycles’ assets into Australian Ethical fund targeting A$1bn
A range of CEFC assets valued at A$125m will seed a new open-end fund from asset manager Australian Ethical.
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A range of CEFC assets valued at A$125m will seed a new open-end fund from asset manager Australian Ethical.
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