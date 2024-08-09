DOWNLOAD: Infra allocations continue to rise in H1 2024
Allocations to infra across all institutions hit 5.65% in the first half of 2024, according to our latest Investor Report.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Allocations to infra across all institutions hit 5.65% in the first half of 2024, according to our latest Investor Report.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination