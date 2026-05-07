Energy transition trends: Supply chains
The deglobalisation push is at odds with the global nature of the energy transition but will drive onshoring opportunities.
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The deglobalisation push is at odds with the global nature of the energy transition but will drive onshoring opportunities.
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