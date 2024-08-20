EQT says teleport deal is ‘the first carve-out of its kind’
EQT co-head of European digital infra Carl Sjölund walks us through the opportunity in satellite ground station infrastructure.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
EQT co-head of European digital infra Carl Sjölund walks us through the opportunity in satellite ground station infrastructure.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination