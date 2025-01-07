FAST-Infra hopes to be the holy grail of sustainability labels
The FAST-Infra Label is about to be launched, promising to streamline the gathering of project data on ESG and resilience.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The FAST-Infra Label is about to be launched, promising to streamline the gathering of project data on ESG and resilience.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination