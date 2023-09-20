Goldman Sachs raises $1bn for debut infra secondaries effort

The fund has been able to take advantage of LPs over-allocated to the asset class because of an fundraising market, global head of secondaries Harold Hope told us.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has closed its first ever infrastructure secondaries fund, exceeding its target to reach a $1 billion final close.

Vintage Infrastructure Partners was launched early last year, following on from Goldman Sachs’s more generalist secondaries fund business, the ninth vintage of which has also secured a $14.2 billion final close this week.

While the firm said in a statement that the VIP exceeded its target, it declined to state what that target was, although it is believed this was about $700 million. VIP had raised $125.6 million from 115 investors as at the end of February last year, according to an SEC filing.

Harold Hope, GSAM’s global head of secondaries, said the firm had been investing in infrastructure secondaries through its generalist fund, but the launch of a dedicated product expands the opportunity set.

“By having a dedicated fund with a dedicated team and a cost of capital appropriate to the infrastructure market, I think people know this is a segment we’re serious about,” he told Infrastructure Investor. “That’s going to make us more effective in both addressing infrastructure secondaries as well as our broader platform.”

Hope added that he was pleased with the fundraising result, particularly in the troubled fundraising market and as some LPs viewed GSAM as a first-time manager in the space.

“There definitely were some LPs that said, even if you have a track record, this is the first time you’re doing it in [dedicated] fund format,” he said.

Hope added that most LPs were committing to VIP through an infrastructure allocation and that GSAM was able to capitalise on LPs’ need for liquidity, which had grown in the midst of burgeoning infrastructure fundraising in recent years. While 2022 has seen LPs across private markets struggle to deploy, 2021 ($154.8 billion) and 2022 ($160.5 billion) were both record fundraising years for the infrastructure asset class, according to Infrastructure Investor data.

“I think there’s greater acceptance of the secondary market among investors and I think this is true in infrastructure, where the funds are so long-dated that even though a lot of investors are willing to stomach the 20-year illiquidity, the truth is that they would love some kind of liquidity option at some point during the life,” Hope reasoned. “But the other thing I think driving this is commitment pacing. The fundraising market was so aggressive a couple of years ago and managers were coming back so quickly, much faster than anticipated and raising larger funds, leaning on LPs to be bigger in their funds. I think a lot of investors got caught up in that mania and came into the beginning of the year last year already, full up on allocations and went into an environment when suddenly their private markets portfolios went cashflow negative for the first time in many years.”

Vintage Infra’s vantage

VIP will invest in LP stakes and portfolios, continuation funds and structured secondaries, where it has more downside protection, Hope said.

“A lot of times in some of the riskier parts of infrastructure where there might be development risk, by the time that we buy in a lot of those risks have either been de-risked or, you’ve been able to see how they played out,” he explained.

Hope said that GSAM has appetite to play across generalist and sector-specific funds across the US, Europe and Asia, although said return requirements restrict it from investing in core infrastructure funds.

VIP has closed in an infrastructure secondaries market experiencing significant growth. Pantheon and Hamilton Lane are both in market for their latest infrastructure secondaries and co-investment funds, targeting $3 billion and $1.25 billion, respectively, while Ares Management is seeking $2 billion for Secondaries Infrastructure Solutions III. Brookfield Asset Management and Macquarie Asset Management are also both thought to be building out infrastructure secondaries strategies.

Infrastructure and energy secondaries accounted for 4 percent of the $43 billion in deal volume in the first half of this year, according to data from Jefferies. In calendar year 2022, infrastructure and energy accounted for 5 percent of total volume. Pricing for stakes in infrastructure funds in the first half of the year was the second highest of all strategies after private credit, at 89 percent of net asset value, according to a report last month from advisory firm PJT Partners.