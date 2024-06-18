How insurance can make BESS projects bankable

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
The increasing number and size of battery storage projects has created a supply-demand gap in the insurance market. NARDAC's Tom Harries explains why and what investors should consider when investing in these projects.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination