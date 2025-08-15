Investor Intentions: National Printing and Binding Packaging Machinery pension to scale down Oceania investments
The Tokyo-based private pension fund will be more selective and invest into one new infrastructure fund in the next 12 months.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The Tokyo-based private pension fund will be more selective and invest into one new infrastructure fund in the next 12 months.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination