RGreen raises €900m for fifth European energy transition fund
The manager has already invested about 70% of the fund’s capital and expects it to be fully deployed by year-end.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The manager has already invested about 70% of the fund’s capital and expects it to be fully deployed by year-end.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination