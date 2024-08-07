Stonepeak eyes capital ‘vacuum’ with $3.1bn mid-cap fund close
The fund, which will see Stonepeak invest between $75m and $250m in equity cheques, exceeded its $2.5bn target.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The fund, which will see Stonepeak invest between $75m and $250m in equity cheques, exceeded its $2.5bn target.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination