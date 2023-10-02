The Pipeline: La Banque’s €1bn impact debt fund, Brookfield Renewable’s new global dev head, Hy24 goes InterContinental

La Banque’s €1 billion impact debt fund, Brookfield Renewable’s new global dev head, and hydrogen’s relentless march. Welcome to The Pipeline, the start-the-week briefing for our valued subscribers only.

First look

La Banque Postale launches €1bn impact infra debt fund

French group La Banque Postale – together with its asset management arm, La Banque Postale AM, and subsidiary CNP Assurances – is backing the energy transition with the creation of a €1 billion Impact Infrastructure Debt Fund.

The vehicle aims to offer a “comprehensive and differentiated financing solution to projects and players involved in the energy transition”, according to the announcement.

The Article 8 fund will be deployed over a three-year period and will be managed by LBP AM, which has three other infrastructure debt funds to its name. Sectors for consideration include the usual suspects such as renewable energy, circular economy, clean transport, energy efficiency and energy storage projects, as well as the more atyipcal green hydrogen.

The announcement states that “this fund positions La Banque Postale Group as a major and innovative player in this market, supporting French and European initiatives”.

We’ll see about that but at the very least, it’s an interesting new addition to the ever-crowded infrastructure debt space.

We can still keep it to 1.5 °C

Speaking of the energy transition, the global increase in temperature can still stay below 1.5 °C, according to the IEA’s latest Net Zero Roadmap.

We do, however, need to cut methane emissions by 75 percent and expand electricity transmission and distribution grids by 2 million km each year to 2030. But at least unproven technologies now only need to deliver 35 percent of the reduction in CO2, compared to a full half of it in the pathway for 2021.

On the upside, already 80 percent of new power plants are renewable and most are solar, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said last week. He added that today one in five new cars are electric whereas two years ago that number was one in 25. These two technologies alone may deliver one-third of the emissions reductions between today and 2030.

Against such good tidings, only hardened cynics would worry about stalled offshore wind schemes, the decidedly lacklustre grid improvements worldwide, the impact on green policies of a prolonged high interest rate environment, and the fact that CO2 emissions are higher than ever.

Today’s take-away, though: there’s still a way, we just need the will now.

HarbourVest bets on infra with $1bn fund rebrand

HarbourVest is back in market with its Infrastructure Opportunities Fund III, seeking $1 billion for the latest vintage of its co-investment and secondaries fund, according to a presentation for the Ventura County Employees Retirement System.

Don’t remember the previous two IOFs? That’s because the strategy was previously raised under the HarbourVest Real Assets Fund umbrella, with HarbourVest Real Assets IV reaching a $456 million final close in February 2021, below its $700 million target. The fund series was rebranded and renumbered early last year to “better reflect the portfolio construction and market opportunity”, noted NEPC, VCERA’s consultant.

Real Assets IV – or IOF II as it is now called – may have missed its fundraising target but it’s certainly exceeding its performance one, generating a net IRR of 32.6 percent, above its targeted 12-15 percent. Notable co-investments have been made in Sempra Energy with KKR, Astound Broadband with Stonepeak and in ECP’s Calpine continuation fund.

Whatever HarbourVest calls it, the strategy seems to be working.

KGAL sets new boundaries

German firm KGAL is looking to make the most of the expertise it has acquired over the years investing in real estate, sustainable infrastructure and aviation by “dissolving boundaries between its asset classes”, it said last week.

“We came to the conclusion it would be better to have a matrix-like structure with one person responsible for transaction management and one for portfolio and asset management,” KGAL’s communications director Daniel Evensen told The Pipeline. “This way, there is a greater exchange of ideas and information across the three asset classes.”

To that end, KGAL is moving ahead with a spate of management and organisational changes, part of what it calls its Next Generation project, which, according to Evensen, was launched nearly two years ago.

As a result, André Zücker, currently managing director of real estate, will be responsible for transactions across all three asset classes, while Michael Ebner, currently head of sustainable infrastructure, will be responsible for asset management across the portfolio, Evensen explained.

Zücker will also serve as co-CEO alongside Florian Martin, who is currently managing director, capital. The changes will go into effect on 1 January, after current CEO Gert Waltenbauer and CIO Klaus Wolf step down at the end of this year.

Grapevine