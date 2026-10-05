The Pipeline: Samsung’s Helix commitment, Denham’s infra debt hire, AIP’s Swedish wind deals
In today's edition, Samsung invests $1 billion in KKR's Helix; Denham Capital hires Santander's Prieto; and AIP buys two Swedish wind farms. Welcome to The Pipeline, the start-of-the-week briefing for our valued subscribers only.
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