The Pipeline: Samsung’s Helix commitment, Denham’s infra debt hire, AIP’s Swedish wind deals

In today's edition, Samsung invests $1 billion in KKR's Helix; Denham Capital hires Santander's Prieto; and AIP buys two Swedish wind farms. Welcome to The Pipeline, the start-of-the-week briefing for our valued subscribers only.

By Infrastructure Investor Staff 4 hours ago • 6 mins read