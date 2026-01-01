Themes of the year: the ‘AI Race’ and the unknown finish line
AI development and innovation were unavoidable in 2025. But how long will development be a driving force?
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
AI development and innovation were unavoidable in 2025. But how long will development be a driving force?
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination