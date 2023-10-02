Valuation woes behind £204m HICL deal with John Laing

One of Infrared Capital Partners‘ two London-listed funds, HICL Infrastructure, announced the sale of five UK-based assets in a £204 million ($249 million; €235 million) deal last Thursday with KKR-owned John Laing.

The five-asset portfolio was designed to be representative of the wider fund and included a 37.5 percent share in the Hornsea II OFTO, two PPP hospital schemes, and two school-building partnerships. This made the sale of the assets something of a litmus test for the wider HICL portfolio.

“We wanted to sell a UK-based portfolio of typical operational infrastructure assets that represented our overall mix. We’ve seen some investor concerns about the acute increase in UK interest rates and the applied discount rates, and wanted to prove that our net asset value for the fund is robust and that the current share price discount is unjustified,” Edward Hunt, HICL Infrastructure’s fund manager and head of InfraRed’s core income group of funds, told Infrastructure Investor.

“We think there is a disconnect between public market valuations and private market valuations for high quality, inflation-correlated infrastructure assets,” said Hunt.

Friday morning, HICL was trading at a 25 percent discount to NAV, and the fund’s share price was last in line with its NAV in January.

Hunt adds that the fund’s management philosophy has always been active, with more than 20 assets worth over £800 million disposed of over the years and candidates for disposal “dispassionately” identified every year.

Other than the discount to NAV to navigate, the fund had a £330 million floating-rated revolving debt facility to service prior to the John Laing deal. Still, Hunt said that HICL was not pushed into the sale: “We did have investors asking us to prove our valuation, even at a discount, but we wanted to do this in an orderly fashion. And selling assets at a premium when your share price is trading at a 25 percent discount shows that you are still getting very good value for the assets.”

HICL was launched in 2006 to provide investors with liquid and diversified access to a portfolio of infrastructure assets. Following the John Laing deal, HICL’s debt facility is reduced to around £130 million.

Attractive OFTOs

Of the five assets, the OFTO has generated the most interest and this is the asset that John Laing used as a headline for announcing the deal. This is despite the OFTO representing no more than 25 percent of the five assets’ value, according to people familiar with the sale.

With OFTOs more akin to PPPs, leverage levels of up to 85-92 percent are par for the course. OFGEM valued the Hornsea II OFTO at £1.14 billion when HICL acquired it as late as July this year.

“Energy transmission is an exciting sector, and OFTOs an exciting asset class. However, when we made the investment earlier in the year, the market was febrile, and we decided to commit to selling down some of our exposure. Partially, this was to demonstrate that we bought it at the right level,” said Hunt.

HICL has held on to 37.5 percent of the Hornsea II OFTO.

Packaging the five assets was a means to provide a deal of sufficient size, said Hunt: “Last week, we sold an investment in Bradford Schools, so we do sell assets on their own, but it can be difficult to get serious bidders for something worth £30 million or £40 million as the cost of bidding is unrelated to the size of the project.”

Hunt sees opportunities for both further disposals and acquisitions in the near future, though “the bar for new investments is quite high”.

“In these markets, it’s difficult to cut through the macro, but we are very pleased with the transaction and with the analyst and investor response,” Hunt concluded.