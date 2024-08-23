VRS commits $200m to energy fund
Richmond-based Virginia Retirement System announced a commitment of $200m to EnCap Energy Capital Fund XII.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Richmond-based Virginia Retirement System announced a commitment of $200m to EnCap Energy Capital Fund XII.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination