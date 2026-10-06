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A rise in SPVs is giving LPs what they want

‘LPs are way more in the driver’s seat than they were a few years ago’, CSC’s Thijs van Ingen says, explaining why GPs are accommodating LPs’ demands for bespoke structures, despite the cost – financial or otherwise.

ByKalliope Gourntis
6 hours ago3 mins read
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