renewables

Actis bets on hyperscale demand with Asian data centre platform

Partner Thomas Liu explains why Actis invests through its RE and infra units, with the latter playing a key role in sourcing clean energy for power-hungry data centres.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now