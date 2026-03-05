Ad-hoc extensions can’t keep coal competitive
The postponed closure of coal-fired power stations in the US, Australia and the EU is not ample reason for investors to get back behind the fossil fuel.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The postponed closure of coal-fired power stations in the US, Australia and the EU is not ample reason for investors to get back behind the fossil fuel.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination