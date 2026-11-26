Aiga Capital eyes year-end first close for $500m sophomore fund
The manager is pitching investors on a near-term origination pipeline of up to $470m with ‘considerable co-investment opportunities'.
The manager is pitching investors on a near-term origination pipeline of up to $470m with ‘considerable co-investment opportunities'.
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