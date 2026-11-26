AI infra is exiting its Build Back Better phase
Similar to the energy transition’s moment of peak optimism, a sense of inevitability also got conflated with bankability in the AI infra buildout. That era of exuberant investing may now be ending.
Similar to the energy transition’s moment of peak optimism, a sense of inevitability also got conflated with bankability in the AI infra buildout. That era of exuberant investing may now be ending.
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