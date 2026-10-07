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Alpha Alternatives’ India-focused fund approaches $600m final close – exclusive

Build India Infrastructure Fund is expanding its remit from roads to also include transmission and renewable energy projects.

ByTom Taylor
1 hour ago2 mins read
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