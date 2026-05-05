Ancala launches €2bn fourth flagship fund – exclusive
This latest fund follows the manager’s oversubscribed predecessor, which closed on €1.4bn in February 2024 – above its €1.2bn initial target.
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This latest fund follows the manager’s oversubscribed predecessor, which closed on €1.4bn in February 2024 – above its €1.2bn initial target.
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