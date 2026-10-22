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Apollo’s deal-first, ‘no walls’ playbook for infra investing

Head of infra Olivia Wassenaar explains how Apollo's collaborative culture, flexible capital base and focus on opportunity shape its approach to the asset class.

ByBruno Alves
9 hours ago1 min read
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