Apollo’s deal-first, ‘no walls’ playbook for infra investing
Head of infra Olivia Wassenaar explains how Apollo's collaborative culture, flexible capital base and focus on opportunity shape its approach to the asset class.
Head of infra Olivia Wassenaar explains how Apollo's collaborative culture, flexible capital base and focus on opportunity shape its approach to the asset class.
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