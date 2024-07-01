Arjun: Transport is ‘moving with the times’

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
The energy transition is poised to profoundly impact the future of transport, although it might not be entirely smooth sailing, says Romain Py, partner at Arjun Infrastructure Partners
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination