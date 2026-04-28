Axians UK: Digital transformation has no deadline
Companies rushing to transform their business operations with the latest tech often fail to grasp that transformation is a mindset change, not just a capex spend, Axians UK's Chris Gilmour says.
Companies rushing to transform their business operations with the latest tech often fail to grasp that transformation is a mindset change, not just a capex spend, Axians UK's Chris Gilmour says.
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