News & Analysis

Blurred lines: Shaping the smart real asset sector of the future

The convergence of real estate and infrastructure is more than just an M&A trend but an opportunity to leverage available synergies between the two, argues Patrizia’s head of strategic investments.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this