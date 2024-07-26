DOWNLOAD: The fundraising recovery continues in H1
Fundraising was much improved year-on-year, but managers are spending nearly 30 months on the road before funds reach a final close.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Fundraising was much improved year-on-year, but managers are spending nearly 30 months on the road before funds reach a final close.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination