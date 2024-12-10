ECP to seek $5bn for Fund VI – exclusive
The vehicle, set to be launched in the new year, follows the $4.4bn close of its predecessor in May.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The vehicle, set to be launched in the new year, follows the $4.4bn close of its predecessor in May.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination