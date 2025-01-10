The Rome-based public pension fund is under its infrastructure target allocation of 8%.

Institution: Fondazione ENPAM Pension Fund

Headquarters: Rome, Italy

AUM: €27.8 billion

Allocation to Infrastructure: 2.3%

Fondazione ENPAM Pension Fund is currently underallocated to infrastructure, a contact at the institution revealed to Infrastructure Investor.

The Rome-based public pension fund has revealed that its current allocation to infrastructure is 2.3 percent, which is significantly below its target allocation of 8 percent. The underallocation indicates an expected increase in investments in infrastructure to align closer to its target. Its current allocation amounts to €639.4 million.

Fondazione ENPAM primarily focuses on core, core-plus, opportunistic and value-add opportunities in North America and Western Europe, with a specific focus on Italy.

