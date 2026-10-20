Foundation Credit closes second infra fund on $540m – exclusive
The fund targeting mid-market, local US infrastructure debt slightly exceeded its target of $500m.
5 hours ago•2 mins read
SENTINAL
The fund targeting mid-market, local US infrastructure debt slightly exceeded its target of $500m.
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