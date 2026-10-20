Infrastructure Portfolio LogoPEI Infrastructure Investor
ExclusiveFundraising

Foundation Credit closes second infra fund on $540m – exclusive

The fund targeting mid-market, local US infrastructure debt slightly exceeded its target of $500m.

ByZak Bentley
5 hours ago2 mins read
SENTINAL

Related articles

alt

Who’s key in a CV?

7 October 2026 · 2 mins read

alt

Meridiam raises $4.5bn for multi-asset CV

6 October 2026 · 2 mins read

motif
Read more