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Renewables

How dislocation in renewables is creating opportunities for high-yield investors

Overleveraged and merchant-exposed projects are struggling under falling power prices and, in some regions, poor performance, opening the door for high-yield investors to buy in or refinance on favourable terms.

BySiqalane Taho
11 hours ago7 mins read
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