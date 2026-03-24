IFM Investors to increase exposure to growth sectors
IFM’s vice-president, infrastructure, Vivien Cheung, says a push into value-add can complement investors’ existing core holdings.
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IFM’s vice-president, infrastructure, Vivien Cheung, says a push into value-add can complement investors’ existing core holdings.
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