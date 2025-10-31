Investor Intentions: Fuyo General Lease interested in renewable energy and data centre funds
The Singaporean entity is looking to scale up its infrastructure portfolio through core and core-plus fund allocations.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The Singaporean entity is looking to scale up its infrastructure portfolio through core and core-plus fund allocations.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination