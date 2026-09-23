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ExclusiveFundraising

Seraya Partners Fund II nearly at $1.5bn target – exclusive

Seraya Partners’ fundraising success comes after slow fundraising for the Asia-Pacific region in 2025 and muted global fundraising in the first half of 2026.

ByTom Taylor
23 September 20262 mins read
SENTINAL

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