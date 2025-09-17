Investor Intentions: Texas ERS to increase its exposure to core strategies in 2026
The public pension fund looks to increase its exposure to core and opportunistic strategies in 2026, and will consider new managers.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The public pension fund looks to increase its exposure to core and opportunistic strategies in 2026, and will consider new managers.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination