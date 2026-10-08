Infrastructure Portfolio LogoPEI Infrastructure Investor
News & Analysis

LS Power eyes ‘target rich environment’ for oversubscribed $6bn haul

The US group’s sixth fund raised the capital after only officially launching in January, soaring above its $4bn target.

ByZak Bentley
4 hours ago4 mins read
LinkedInXEmail

PEI INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTOR

Register to unlock this content

  • Daily global infrastructure news and market intelligence
  • Expertly curated insights that keep you ahead of the market
  • Faster, data-driven decision making powered by our AI interface, 'Ask PEI'
  • Access to proprietary research and reports
  • Selected investor strategy and competitor performance data
Register nowFind out more
FundraisingUSEnergyEnergy TransitionNatural GasRenewablesSolarStorageWindGeneral Partners
LinkedInXEmail

Related articles

alt

US clean energy powers ahead

7 October 2026 · 5 mins read

alt

Meridiam raises $4.5bn for multi-asset CV

6 October 2026 · 2 mins read

alt

A rise in SPVs is giving LPs what they want

6 October 2026 · 3 mins read

motif
Read more