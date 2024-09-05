Montana Board of Investments announced a commitment to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners V fund, which invests in core-plus opportunities in North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Institution: Montana Board of Investments

Headquarters: Helena, US

AUM: $27.9 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 1.68%

Montana Board of Investors recently disclosed a €75 million commitment to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners V fund. Managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the fund invests in core-plus opportunities in North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The fund focuses on energy and renewables sectors and targets €12 billion. It was launched in January 2023, reaching its first close in June of the same year. Within the first close, the fund raised €5.6 billion.

The pension fund’s current infrastructure portfolio stands at $469.31 million. MBI has a current allocation of 1.68 percent.

