Private credit goes all-in on the AI infra boom
Lenders are being met with a wave of demand for financing every physical aspect of the data centre build-out.
4 hours ago•10 mins read
PEI INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTOR
Register to unlock this content
- Daily global infrastructure news and market intelligence
- Expertly curated insights that keep you ahead of the market
- Faster, data-driven decision making powered by our AI interface, 'Ask PEI'
- Access to proprietary research and reports
- Selected investor strategy and competitor performance data