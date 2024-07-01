QIC: Bracing for the EV charge

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
QIC’s Nicola Palmer sees near-term potential to decarbonise road transport through electrification and opportunities to invest in supporting EV infrastructure.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination