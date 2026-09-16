Sectors are hot, but old risk buckets die hard
The rise of AI is causing LPs to look beneath the hood of infra funds to consider the specifics of sector allocation and not just risk-return.
The rise of AI is causing LPs to look beneath the hood of infra funds to consider the specifics of sector allocation and not just risk-return.
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