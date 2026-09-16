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A large money bag with holes in it pours water out into different buckets, representing risk
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Sectors are hot, but old risk buckets die hard

The rise of AI is causing LPs to look beneath the hood of infra funds to consider the specifics of sector allocation and not just risk-return.

ByAnne-Louise Stranne Petersen
9 hours ago5 mins read

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